AJK SC Declares Saeed Eligible To Contest Elections

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

AJK SC declares Saeed eligible to contest elections

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, while accepting a review petition, declared former minister Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed eligible to contest elections, reducing the remaining period of his disqualification from being so elected as a member of AJK Legislative Assembly to the period already undergone.

The apex court bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal issued the following judgement on his criminal review petition: "As the convict in the matter in hand has already served out sentence of imprisonment; moreover, he was a member of the Legislative Assembly and holding the portfolio of Minister and due to the order of disqualification passed by the Court he has lost the said positions and thereafter he could not participate in the by-elections held in the Constituency, therefore, keeping in view the overall facts and circumstances of the case in our view the punishment already served out by the petitioner is compatible to the offence/adequate 11 to serve the purpose.

Thus, in the interest of justice, while exercising the inherent powers, the remaining period of disqualification from being so elected as a member of Legislative Assembly is reduced to the period already undergone. With the above modification, this review petition stands disposed off".

The apex court in September 2019, in a contempt of Court proceeding, had disqualified Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, AJK Minister for sports, Youth and Culture for next five years, from being member of the AJK Legislative Assembly, besides from contesting elections to any public office.

He had been accused of disobeying the court orders in respect of removal of encroachment on state-owned land adjacent to the AJK Supreme Court Rest House in Mirpur and his residential building.

Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed was elected as member of AJK LA from Mirpur (LA-III) constituency in 2016 elections.

