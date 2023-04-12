Close
AJK SC Dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ Plea Against His Disqualification

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Chief Justice Saeed Akram remarked that the title of the appeal was incorrect  as Tanveer Ilyas had been named as the prime minister.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) n Wednesday rejected the appeal of former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, challenging his disqualification on technical grounds.

The decision came after the AJK High Court had earlier disqualified him from holding any public office due to his conviction in a contempt of court case.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saeed Akram remarked that the title of the appeal was incorrect as Tanveer Ilyas had been named as the prime minister.

He also questioned the need for filing an appeal when he was already in that position.

The Chief Justice said that the correctness of the decision would be determined later and instructed the lawyers to file the appeal again for further consideration.

Following Tanveer Ilyas's disqualification, senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed was appointed as the interim prime minister of AJK.

The President of AJK, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, signed a summary entrusting the powers of the leader of the house to Khawaja Farooq Ahmed. The AJK Chief Secretary issued a notification to this effect, stating that he would continue to serve as interim prime minister until a new leader of the house is elected.

