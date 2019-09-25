- Home
AJK SC Disqualifies Minister For Sports Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed For Five Years
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:41 PM
PML-N Minister for sports Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed has been disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) Azad Kashmir
Supreme Court (SC) Azad Kashmir has declared Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed disqualified for five years.
Case pertaining to contempt of court and encroachments upon government property was filed against the minister of sports.Earlier SC had declared two senators, Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar of PML-N disqualified upon having dual nationality.Court had ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-elections upon both seats.
Case pertaining to contempt of court and encroachments upon government property was filed against the minister of sports.Earlier SC had declared two senators, Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar of PML-N disqualified upon having dual nationality.Court had ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-elections upon both seats.