AJK SC Serves Contempt Of Court Notice To Commissioner Muzaffarabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:26 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday served a contempt notice to the Commissioner Muzaffarabad and others in a case.

According to a press release, Supreme Court had given a decision in a case titled Khushal Hussain addressed to Muhammad Muzaffar, Ejaz Latif and others Resident of Nidol.

SC had given decision in favor of Khushal Hussain and others.

Despite the court decision , the Commissioner Muzaffarabad Tehzib un Nisa issued the order in favor of some politically high handed personalities which was the complete violation of Supreme court decision and clear contempt of court.

Upon it, SC has issued the contempt of court notice to Commissioner and others involved in this regard and summoned them on March 2, 2021 to reply the contempt notice.

