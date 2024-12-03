Open Menu

AJK SC Suspends Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

AJK SC suspends peaceful assembly and public order ordinance

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended operation of a presidential ordinance till next date of hearing of appeals against a High Court verdict validating the “peaceful assembly and public order ordinance” as lawful.

A full bench of the High Court headed by chief Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain Khan while dismissing the identical writ petitions filed by Bar Association, has declared in its judgment that the ordinance in question was lawful and nothing in that was contradictory to the fundamental rights provided in the constitution as the petitioners pleaded.

Bar Associations had filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the High Court Judgment which were preliminary heard by the full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and granted leave to the appellants suspending the High Court Judgment till next date of hearing consequently suspending the operation of the ordinance.

The appellants were represented by senior lawyers Raja Amjad Ali Khan and Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan who separately filed applications for granting leave till the final disposal of the appeals which were partially accepted.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society platform has called a wheel jam and shutdown strike from December 5 against the ordinance and in favor of its other demands in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Civil Society Lawyers Amjad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir December From Court

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against P ..

Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

3 hours ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

3 hours ago
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

17 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

17 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan