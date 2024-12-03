AJK SC suspends peaceful assembly and public order ordinance

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended operation of a presidential ordinance till next date of hearing of appeals against a High Court verdict validating the “peaceful assembly and public order ordinance” as lawful.

A full bench of the High Court headed by chief Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain Khan while dismissing the identical writ petitions filed by Bar Association, has declared in its judgment that the ordinance in question was lawful and nothing in that was contradictory to the fundamental rights provided in the constitution as the petitioners pleaded.

Bar Associations had filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the High Court Judgment which were preliminary heard by the full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and granted leave to the appellants suspending the High Court Judgment till next date of hearing consequently suspending the operation of the ordinance.

The appellants were represented by senior lawyers Raja Amjad Ali Khan and Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan who separately filed applications for granting leave till the final disposal of the appeals which were partially accepted.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society platform has called a wheel jam and shutdown strike from December 5 against the ordinance and in favor of its other demands in the region.