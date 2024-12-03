AJK SC Suspends Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended operation of a presidential ordinance till next date of hearing of appeals against a High Court verdict validating the “peaceful assembly and public order ordinance” as lawful.
A full bench of the High Court headed by chief Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain Khan while dismissing the identical writ petitions filed by Bar Association, has declared in its judgment that the ordinance in question was lawful and nothing in that was contradictory to the fundamental rights provided in the constitution as the petitioners pleaded.
Bar Associations had filed appeals in the Supreme Court against the High Court Judgment which were preliminary heard by the full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and granted leave to the appellants suspending the High Court Judgment till next date of hearing consequently suspending the operation of the ordinance.
The appellants were represented by senior lawyers Raja Amjad Ali Khan and Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan who separately filed applications for granting leave till the final disposal of the appeals which were partially accepted.
The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society platform has called a wheel jam and shutdown strike from December 5 against the ordinance and in favor of its other demands in the region.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA foils fake visa scam at Islamabad airport, arrests key suspects56 seconds ago
-
FIA cyber crime wing Balochistan targets anti-state propaganda with major crackdown1 minute ago
-
ECP approves pleas of PML-N MNAs for tribunal change1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi visits residence of martyred Captain Zohaib to offer condolence with family1 minute ago
-
Five killed in Bahawalpur firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO Atif Sultan11 minutes ago
-
Colorful Event Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Kotri11 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister chairs key meeting of NAP's Coordination Committee11 minutes ago
-
PELICS celebrates Silver Jubilee21 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Enhanced inter-departmental coordination stressed to tackle air pollution41 minutes ago