- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK SCBA Chief describes constitutional amendment in AJK as an attempt to squeeze freedom of express ..
AJK SCBA Chief Describes Constitutional Amendment In AJK As An Attempt To Squeeze Freedom Of Expression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association President Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan has opined that according to the wishes of the ruling elite of the Azad Jammu Kashmir journalist community in the state was being tried to be made as their well wishers besides to turn the region into a paradise of corrupt mafia through the recent constitutional amendment in Section 505-C APC through the introduction of the recent ordinance.
He expressed these views while speaking to a group of local journalists at a reception hosted in his honor by Kashmir Press Club and Mirpur President Syed Abid Hussain Shah here last night.
Referring to the recent amendment in the name of protecting the bureaucracy and officials, including the ruling class, by adding C in Article 505, which, he said, is against the constitution and freedom of speech, freedom of writing, and basic human rights to suppress the freedom of expression, one of the basic human rights in a democratic civilized world.
The AJK SCBA President said that a committee comprising senior lawyers has been formed to challenge the above amendment in the relevant court of law.
On this occasion, he was flanked by Secretary General AJK SCBA Haleem Azam Advocate, Senior Lawyers Raja Waseem Yunus and Mehmood Hussain Palla, and others.
AJK SCBA President continued that journalists act as a bridge between the rulers and the people after the voices in the media against the alleged corruption of the mafia are raised.
He observed that the attempt to eliminate the healthy role of the journalists against the corruption at the will of the rulers might go in vain.
"We are also going to challenge it in the High Court of AJK because the liberated territory of AJK cannot afford what he observed, such anti-constitutional and anti-fundamental human rights measures," he concluded.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor announces gym, IT courses for NPC2 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Teachers Day with due respect and honor2 minutes ago
-
UK delegation meets Speaker Sindh Assembly, discuss education, teachers' training, technical and voc ..12 minutes ago
-
Renowned religious leader Allama Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi visits SAFCO office12 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Child Protection Committee22 minutes ago
-
400 armed policemen deployed around churches22 minutes ago
-
Two members gang of street criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Criminal involved in May 9 violence responsible for cop's martyrdom: Senior Minister32 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore32 minutes ago
-
President expresses condolence with Shaheed Lt. Col. Ali’s family32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister rules out talks with protestors, announces Shaheed package for martyred cop's fami ..42 minutes ago
-
Special drive continues for rickshaw drivers to get licenses52 minutes ago