AJK SCBA Chief describes constitutional amendment in AJK as an attempt to squeeze freedom of expression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association President Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan has opined that according to the wishes of the ruling elite of the Azad Jammu Kashmir journalist community in the state was being tried to be made as their well wishers besides to turn the region into a paradise of corrupt mafia through the recent constitutional amendment in Section 505-C APC through the introduction of the recent ordinance.

He expressed these views while speaking to a group of local journalists at a reception hosted in his honor by Kashmir Press Club and Mirpur President Syed Abid Hussain Shah here last night.

Referring to the recent amendment in the name of protecting the bureaucracy and officials, including the ruling class, by adding C in Article 505, which, he said, is against the constitution and freedom of speech, freedom of writing, and basic human rights to suppress the freedom of expression, one of the basic human rights in a democratic civilized world.

The AJK SCBA President said that a committee comprising senior lawyers has been formed to challenge the above amendment in the relevant court of law.

On this occasion, he was flanked by Secretary General AJK SCBA Haleem Azam Advocate, Senior Lawyers Raja Waseem Yunus and Mehmood Hussain Palla, and others.

AJK SCBA President continued that journalists act as a bridge between the rulers and the people after the voices in the media against the alleged corruption of the mafia are raised.

He observed that the attempt to eliminate the healthy role of the journalists against the corruption at the will of the rulers might go in vain.

"We are also going to challenge it in the High Court of AJK because the liberated territory of AJK cannot afford what he observed, such anti-constitutional and anti-fundamental human rights measures," he concluded.

APP/ahr/378