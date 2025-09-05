Open Menu

AJK SCBA Pays Tributes To Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 12:30 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Sep, 2025) At the auspicious occasion of commemoration of the 1500th celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Supreme Court Bar Association, (AJK SCBA), Advocate Javaid Najam-us-Saqib on Friday said that the Seerat and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remained the ultimate source of guidance for humanity and a guarantee of success in both worlds.

He noted, in a statement, issued here that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) established through his conduct that the foundation of a state was not power but justice, equality, and the supremacy of law.

From the creation of the Islamic State of Madinah to the governance of daily affairs, every aspect of His (PBUH) life demonstrated the practical application of justice and fairness, he added.

Advocate Saqib recalled the Holy Prophet’s words: “Nations before you were destroyed because they applied the law only to the weak while exempting the powerful.” He stressed that this principle underscored the universality and equality of justice.

He added that in today’s era, the reform of society, the promotion of peace and fraternity and the establishment of the rule of law depended on adopting and promoting the Prophet’s (S A W) Seerat and Sunnah as guiding principles.

APP/ ahr/378

