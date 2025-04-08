AJK SCBA Seeks Immediate Constitutional Action On New AJK CEC Induction
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) Tuesday called upon the AJK government to immediately initiate the constitutional process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), fearing that any further delay might risks undermining the integrity of the democratic process ahead of the General Elections 2026 in the state.
In a statement issued here , the AJK SCBA President, Javaid Najam-us-Saqib Advocate emphasized that nearly three months had passed since the retirement of the former CEC, and yet no meaningful consultation had begun between the AJK Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, as mandated by Article 50 of the AJK Interim Constitution.
“Under Article 50, it is a constitutional obligation that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to consult and agree upon a nominee, who is then formally recommended by the President of AJK to the Chairman of the Kashmir Council for final advice,” Saqib added.
“Any deviation from this process is not only a legal lapse but a blow to the democratic framework enshrined in our Constitution.”
Saqib observed “There is no provision in the AJK Constitution that allows any such Federal committee to interfere in the appointment of the CEC. The matter is purely a state subject and must be treated as such.”
The AJK SCBA further appealed to all constitutional stakeholders to recognize the urgency of the situation, stressing that the Election Commission must be fully constituted and functional well in time for the upcoming elections.
“The rule of law, institutional integrity, and respect for constitutional provisions must guide every action taken in this regard,” Saqib concluded.
“Failure to do so may result in legal and political complications that will only damage public trust in democratic institutions,” he added.
