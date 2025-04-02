AJK SCBA Urges Global Intervention As India Cracks Down On Kashmiri Rights
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) has sounded the alarm over India's escalating human rights violations in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a scathing statement, issued to the media here on Wednesday , AJK SCBA President Javed Najam-ul-Saqib condemned India's oppressive actions, particularly the denial of Eid prayers at historic mosques in Srinagar.
Saqib emphasized that Kashmiris will not relinquish their rights or tolerate the erosion of their cultural identity. He criticized India's unjust closure of sacred sites and detention of Kashmiri leaders, exposing the "repressive regime" imposed upon IIOJK residents.
Saqib questioned whether Kashmiri Muslims' collective identity is perceived as a threat by Indian rulers, highlighting the systematic erasure of religious and cultural spaces aimed at silencing Kashmiri aspirations.
The AJK SCBA president also drew attention to the broader pattern of persecution faced by Muslims, Christians, Dalits, and other minorities across India. He cited instances of mob lynching, attacks on places of worship, discriminatory laws, and systematic marginalization, attributing these actions to the "Modi-led fascist regime".
This urgent call to action by the AJK SCBA echoes concerns raised by other human rights advocates, including state-tortured Kashmiri rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, who has urged the UN Secretary-General and human rights organizations to intervene .
