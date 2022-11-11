AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Secretary Health Zaheer Akhtar Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and discussed in detail ongoing plan for delivery of quality health cover to the masses across the state

The meeting reviewed progress of work on various ongoing health projects in state New projects were also discussed in the meeting.