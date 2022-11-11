UrduPoint.com

AJK Secretary Health Calls On AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022

AJK Secretary Health calls on AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Secretary Health Zaheer Akhtar Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and discussed in detail ongoing plan for delivery of quality health cover to the masses across the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Secretary Health Zaheer Akhtar Friday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the State metropolis and discussed in detail ongoing plan for delivery of quality health cover to the masses across the state.

The meeting reviewed progress of work on various ongoing health projects in state New projects were also discussed in the meeting.

