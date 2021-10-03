UrduPoint.com

AJK Secures Successful Experiment Of Maize Seed Production

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:50 PM

AJK secures successful experiment of Maize Seed production

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 03 (APP):Experiment of production of high quality maize seed at 40 kanal block in Azad Jammu Kashmir successfully secured best results on Sunday.

"A hybrid seed variety of maize increase block was established by the AJK agriculture department under Crop Maximization Program", said Assistant Director Agricultural Department, Waqas Abdullah and Assistant Horticulture Officer, Murtaza Gillani who supervised the harvesting of maize at the said block in the State metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that AJK agricultural Department had established maize blocks under crop maximization program across the state to prepare a good quality seed of maize. High quality seeds of various research centers in Pakistan were provided to farmers for formed these blocks.

The process of the cutting of these crops is underway as it has been started from Parsacha, Muzaffarabad, the statement said adding that due positive results have been witnessed.

Field staff of agricultural department also played an important role in preparing high quality seeds side by side the farmers, they added.

They said that people of Azad Kashmir can meet their needs at local level by paying attention on their fields.

They should get guidance from the agricultural department and should use the approved seeds only.

Production decreases if the good seeds are not used, they further said.

Both the officers also gave training to local landowners and farmers regarding the protection of crops, use of fertilizers, and seed storage.

Meanwhile, people of the area lauded the efforts of the agricultural department. They paid rich thanks to field staff for guiding them at fields.

