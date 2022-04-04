UrduPoint.com

AJK Set Up Ramzan Bazars To Ensure Supply Of Edibles On Subsidized Rates

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 11:24 PM

AJK set up Ramzan Bazars to ensure supply of edibles on subsidized rates

AJK State authorities established special Ramzan Bazars in various major cities and towns under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) : AJK State authorities established special Ramzan Bazars in various major cities and towns under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the special directives of the state government to all district administration of the state, Mirpur district administration have launched special Ramzan Bazars in various parts of Mirpur district including in front of MUST University's city campus at central Allama Iqbal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here Monday that in Mirpur city the main Ramzan Bazar had been set up at Allama Iqbal Road where all quality edibles would be available at inexpensive rates as compared to the general market, fixed by the district price control committee.

Venders at Ramzan bazars will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities, determined by the authorities at a visible place at their sale points from 8.30 in the morning, he said.

When questioned that what preventive steps were being taken by the administration to take punitive action against the profiteers and hoarders, the Deputy Commissioner stated that an extensive drive has already been kicked off across the district to overcome the price-hike on the part of the shopkeepers involved in overcharging besides creating artificial scarcity and hoarding.

Mobile teams headed by magistrates have yet been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the prices and the shopkeepers both wholesalers and retailers, involved in charging exorbitant rates would be booked.

Besides, general shopkeepers, the wholesalers and owners of the main shopping malls have also been warned to maintain the prices of the items of daily use fixed by the administration. "The violators would be taken to task under the law," he warned.

"The government is determined to ensure the availability of edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, flour, rice, pulses and other items at inexpensive rates at Ramzan bazaars as fixed by the concerned district administrations", the official pointed out.

Related Topics

Road Sale Price Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Russia Wants Ukraine to Be Guided by National Inte ..

Russia Wants Ukraine to Be Guided by National Interests in Negotiations - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Insist That Ukrainian Military Crimes ..

Russia Will Insist That Ukrainian Military Crimes Should Not Be Left Unpunished ..

1 minute ago
 IMF to continue support Pakistan after 'new gov't ..

IMF to continue support Pakistan after 'new gov't is formed'

4 minutes ago
 Growers advised to implement proper wheat manageme ..

Growers advised to implement proper wheat management planning

4 minutes ago
 Arab League Countries Ready to Assist Russia-Ukrai ..

Arab League Countries Ready to Assist Russia-Ukraine Talks - Egyptian Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Considering Higher Tariffs on Russian Oil, Coal ..

EU Considering Higher Tariffs on Russian Oil, Coal - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.