AJK set up Ramzan Bazars to ensure supply of edibles on subsidized rates

AJK State authorities established special Ramzan Bazars in various major cities and towns under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) : AJK State authorities established special Ramzan Bazars in various major cities and towns under the spirit to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the special directives of the state government to all district administration of the state, Mirpur district administration have launched special Ramzan Bazars in various parts of Mirpur district including in front of MUST University's city campus at central Allama Iqbal Road.

Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here Monday that in Mirpur city the main Ramzan Bazar had been set up at Allama Iqbal Road where all quality edibles would be available at inexpensive rates as compared to the general market, fixed by the district price control committee.

Venders at Ramzan bazars will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities, determined by the authorities at a visible place at their sale points from 8.30 in the morning, he said.

When questioned that what preventive steps were being taken by the administration to take punitive action against the profiteers and hoarders, the Deputy Commissioner stated that an extensive drive has already been kicked off across the district to overcome the price-hike on the part of the shopkeepers involved in overcharging besides creating artificial scarcity and hoarding.

Mobile teams headed by magistrates have yet been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the prices and the shopkeepers both wholesalers and retailers, involved in charging exorbitant rates would be booked.

Besides, general shopkeepers, the wholesalers and owners of the main shopping malls have also been warned to maintain the prices of the items of daily use fixed by the administration. "The violators would be taken to task under the law," he warned.

"The government is determined to ensure the availability of edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, flour, rice, pulses and other items at inexpensive rates at Ramzan bazaars as fixed by the concerned district administrations", the official pointed out.