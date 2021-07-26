UrduPoint.com
AJK Shows Confidence On PTI's Manifesto: Noreen Ibrahim

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:03 PM

AJK shows confidence on PTI's manifesto: Noreen Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly Noreen Ibrahim on Monday said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have showed confidence on the manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan and rejected the narrative of all other political parties.

Talking to ptv, she said the people of AJK have better sense of politics and the candidates of all political parties should follow the political culture being a good politician.

"The Health Card initiative was a huge development made by the incumbent government for the welfare of the people", she added.

She said that teachers training programme will be brought in the Kashmir.

She said that it was a huge success of the PTI government that it had brought best policy for the development of Kashmiri people. Special funds will also be allocated for the people of Kashmir, she added.

