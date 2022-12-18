UrduPoint.com

AJK SIC Gets New MD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022

AJK SIC gets new MD

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 18 (APP):Syed Ali Asghar Shah, senior BPS-20 officer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government, has been promoted and posted as Managing Director of the State-run Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Small Industries Corporation (SIC).

He has started performing duties after assuming the charge of the office with immediate effect, according to a media release.

Syed Ali Asghar Shah, was earlier performing as Director AJK State Sericulture Department before he was elevated to head the AJK Small Industries Corporation, in view of his long distinguished career in different key slots in various public-sector functionaries of the AJK State government.

