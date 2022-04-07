AJK SIC to formulate effective business plan to give an impetus to Industrial uplift in State

A high.level meeting of Board Members of Small Industries Corporation (SIC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi held in the State metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A high.level meeting of board Members of Small Industries Corporation (SIC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi held in the State metropolis on Thursday.

During the meeting, Secretary Industries briefed the AJK PM regarding the ongoing projects and overall performance of the department.

It was decided that the corporations would formulate an effective business plan for the future and present it to the Prime Minister after which the resources would be provided for it.

The meeting also decided that bonuses would be given to the officers and personnel who rendered best services to the corporations.Industry and Commerce Advisor Chaudhry Maqbool, Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Secretary Industries Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gilani and other officials were present in the meeting.

