UrduPoint.com

AJK SIC To Formulate Effective Business Plan To Give An Impetus To Industrial Uplift In State

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

AJK SIC to formulate effective business plan to give an impetus to Industrial uplift in State

A high.level meeting of Board Members of Small Industries Corporation (SIC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi held in the State metropolis on Thursday

MIRPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A high.level meeting of board Members of Small Industries Corporation (SIC) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi held in the State metropolis on Thursday.

During the meeting, Secretary Industries briefed the AJK PM regarding the ongoing projects and overall performance of the department.

It was decided that the corporations would formulate an effective business plan for the future and present it to the Prime Minister after which the resources would be provided for it.

The meeting also decided that bonuses would be given to the officers and personnel who rendered best services to the corporations.Industry and Commerce Advisor Chaudhry Maqbool, Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Secretary Industries Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gilani and other officials were present in the meeting.

Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Azad Jammu And Kashmir Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity ..

US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity Channel With Russia - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too l ..

Ukraine tells NATO to send arms before it's 'too late'

3 minutes ago
 Woods tees off in improbable quest for sixth Maste ..

Woods tees off in improbable quest for sixth Masters title

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee as Russia p ..

Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee as Russia prepares eastern attack

3 minutes ago
 UEFA adopts new regulations to replace financial f ..

UEFA adopts new regulations to replace financial fair play

7 minutes ago
 Turkey says Bucha killings 'overshadow' Russia-Ukr ..

Turkey says Bucha killings 'overshadow' Russia-Ukraine talks

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.