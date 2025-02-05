AJK Speaker lauds Pakistan’s commitment towards Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The session was addressed by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, and the Leader of the Opposition, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, and a delegation from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by its convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, also attended the session.

At the beginning of the session, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar in his opening remarks said that the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister in the base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement on February 5 and his address to the Legislative Assembly would boost the morale of Kashmiris and strengthen the Kashmir cause.

He emphasized that Pakistan has always provided moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and has consistently upheld a strong and clear stance on the Kashmir issue at every international forum.

He further said that the ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir is essentially a movement for the completion of Pakistan. He expressed confidence that the day is not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated, and the dream of Pakistan’s completion will be realized.

He reiterated that India has always failed in its attempts to crush the Kashmir freedom movement through military might and will continue to face defeat in the future.

The Speaker urged the United Nations Security Council to implement its resolutions and play an effective role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination. He also stressed that a politically and economically stable Pakistan is essential for Kashmir’s freedom.

Addressing the session, the Leader of the Opposition in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, stated that every Pakistani government has supported the Kashmiris morally, politically, and diplomatically.

He highlighted that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan’s President or Prime Minister visits Azad Kashmir every year to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He also mentioned that people and leaders on both sides of the Line of Control form human chains at all entry points connecting Azad Kashmir with Pakistan to demonstrate unity.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination despite economic, political, and diplomatic challenges.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Kashmiri people to the political leadership, government, and people of Pakistan for their continued support.

He emphasized that Kashmiris wish to see Pakistan overcome its economic and political crises and embark on the path of development, as a strong and stable Pakistan is the key to the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

During the session, Assembly Member Hafiz Hamid Raza led prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, Palestine, and Pakistan’s armed forces.

Meanwhile, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar adjourned the Legislative Assembly session until Thursday, February 6, at 11:00 a.m.