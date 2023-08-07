MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up preparations to celebrate Pakistan's 76th Independence Day on August 14 with traditional fervour across the state.

Elaborate programs are being organized to celebrate the day by various social, political and people's representative organizations in different parts of the district, including appearances by Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir activists," the organizers of the August schedule said APP here on Monday.

A grand national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President's House in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir where the President of Azad Kashmir will hoist the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Mirpur too, all necessary arrangements are being made to celebrate the day with traditional enthusiasm across the district.