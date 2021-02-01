AJK starts preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 01 (APP):The people and the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)) as well as all social, political and human rights organizations kicked off brisk preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 – Friday.

The day to be commemorated across the country including AJK to reiterate solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based with the prime spirit to achieve their globally-acknowledged right to self determination as per United Nations resolutions.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society are actively engaged to chalk out elaborate programs to re-pledge their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers said.

This year, too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, 2019 sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir which is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self determination", said Ershad Mahmood, Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

Ershad continued that the Kashmir Solidarity was the day in the life of internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir State which was known as the land of beauty.

He said that the day was being celebrated by the Pakistani nation and the government as well as in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu & Kashmir.

The PTI AJK leader said Kashmir was the internationally-acknowledged core tripartite issue among India, Pakistan and people of Jammu Kashmir.

Ershad said that the freedom and human rights loving world community always stress the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan to avert any eventuality that may cause a catastrophe in the region.

Ever since this declaration, each year February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, by Pakistanis throughout Pakistan and abroad as well as in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, he observed.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021 will prove to be a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end securing its complete success," he said.