AJK State Functionaries Advised To Perform Within Law, Constitutional Framework To Ensure Complete Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

AJK State functionaries advised to perform within law, constitutional framework to ensure complete transparency

An extraordinary meeting, held on Monday with AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair, decided that all the State run institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir State should work within the framework of the constitution and law to ensure complete transparency

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) : An extraordinary meeting, held on Monday with AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair, decided that all the State run institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir State should work within the framework of the constitution and law to ensure complete transparency.

The meeting, hosted at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, was attended among others, by Auditor General of Pakistan/Azad Jammu Kashmir Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, AJK Chief Secretary, Secretary Presidential Affairs, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir, Secretary Finance Azad Kashmir, Secretary Law Azad Kashmir, Secretary Services and General Administration Department, Accountant General Azad Jammu Kashmir and others.

