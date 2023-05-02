(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) : The unprecedented steps devised by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq to improve governance in the state were being rapidly implemented as the state machinery was hectically engaged to ensure full implementation of the prime minister's directives.

"Employees working at officers' homes across the state have returned to their respective parent departments of the AJK government. The process of depositing the official vehicles in use of the underprivileged officers in the Central Transport Pool is in progress and attendance of all officers and staff in their respective offices has been ensured in light of the Prime Minister's instructions", AJK State government sources told APP on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here, the prime minister after assuming the highest office has issued special instructions for improving governance in the state. In a rare move, he has decided to keep his protocol limited.

Meanwhile, attachments of all employees other than their original place of posting have been cancelled. The State Department of Services and General Administration have been formally directed to implement the instructions of the AJK Prime Minister as per the announced schedule and the strict directives of the government.

The sources continued that in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Ch. steps are being taken to install biometric systems in the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Chief Secretary's Office and all other State-run functionaries across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Likewise, at the same time, an online file-tracking system is also being developed throughout AJK, which will be instrumental in fast-tracking the process of file processing and addressing public grievances in the shortest possible time, the sources said.

"The untiring efforts of the Prime Minister to improve the governance system in the state are being widely appreciated by the people belonging to all walks of life", they added.

Meanwhile, Member District Council Union Council Baghsar Bandala Raja Shahid Raza called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the State metropolis on Tuesday and felicitated him on assuming the top slot of the AJK government.