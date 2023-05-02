UrduPoint.com

AJK State Machinery Moves To Implement Prime Minister's Directives To Ensure Good Governance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:22 PM

AJK State machinery moves to implement Prime Minister's directives to ensure good governance

The unprecedented steps devised by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq to improve governance in the state were being rapidly implemented as the state machinery was hectically engaged to ensure full implementation of the prime minister's directives

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) : The unprecedented steps devised by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq to improve governance in the state were being rapidly implemented as the state machinery was hectically engaged to ensure full implementation of the prime minister's directives.

"Employees working at officers' homes across the state have returned to their respective parent departments of the AJK government. The process of depositing the official vehicles in use of the underprivileged officers in the Central Transport Pool is in progress and attendance of all officers and staff in their respective offices has been ensured in light of the Prime Minister's instructions", AJK State government sources told APP on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here, the prime minister after assuming the highest office has issued special instructions for improving governance in the state. In a rare move, he has decided to keep his protocol limited.

Meanwhile, attachments of all employees other than their original place of posting have been cancelled. The State Department of Services and General Administration have been formally directed to implement the instructions of the AJK Prime Minister as per the announced schedule and the strict directives of the government.

The sources continued that in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Ch. steps are being taken to install biometric systems in the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Chief Secretary's Office and all other State-run functionaries across Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Likewise, at the same time, an online file-tracking system is also being developed throughout AJK, which will be instrumental in fast-tracking the process of file processing and addressing public grievances in the shortest possible time, the sources said.

"The untiring efforts of the Prime Minister to improve the governance system in the state are being widely appreciated by the people belonging to all walks of life", they added.

Meanwhile, Member District Council Union Council Baghsar Bandala Raja Shahid Raza called on Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the State metropolis on Tuesday and felicitated him on assuming the top slot of the AJK government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vehicles Jammu Progress Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All Government Top

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

35 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

47 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

47 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

47 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

47 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.