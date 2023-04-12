Close
AJK Supreme Court To Hear Former PM's Appeal Against Disqualification On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:57 PM

AJK Supreme Court to hear former PM's appeal against disqualification on Thursday

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court has fixed the appeal of ex. Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan against the decision of High Court disqualifying him from the office in a contempt of court case, on Thursday for hearing

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court has fixed the appeal of ex. Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan against the decision of High Court disqualifying him from the office in a contempt of court case, on Thursday for hearing.

The High Court on Tuesday had punished Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan in a contempt of court notice consequently disqualifying him from his office and as Member Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, an appeal against the decision was rejected by the Chief Justice declaring it default as the appellant was mentioned as Prime Minister.

The Registrar of the court rejected the appeal thrice raising objections and at last when finally objections were removed, the court time was over and the hearing was deferred for tomorrow (Thursday).

The appellant while raising significant legal questions on the Judgment of the High Court, has contended that the order was unlawful and prayed the court to declare the same null and void.

A separate plea for granting an interim relief has also been filed with the main appeal seeking the court to suspend the high court order till final disposal of the appeal.

The appellant's leading lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan said the high court order was without any legal grounds and justifications and was liable to be declared null and void. He said the Election Commission had issued disqualification notification of the Prime Minister without having any lawful authority.

He said a minimum of 2 years imprisonment was required for disqualification of a person for public office while the maximum punishment in the contempt case was six months.

He said the court has punished his client without framing a charge and giving him the opportunity of fair trial thus having no legal effects.

