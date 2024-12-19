AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir's fresh talent, Faiza Shafique-led State Table Tennis squad, secured laurels, winning a bronze medal in the "Quaid-e-Azam Games" held in Islamabad, raising AJK's name high in the keenly contested national games.

According to the details, Azad Jammu Kashmir participated in various national games titled "Quaid-e-Azam Games" hosted in the Federal metropolis.

The table tennis team of Azad Jammu Kashmir won the bronze medal by showing excellent performance.

The team was led by Faiza Shafiq, during various games, beating Balochistan and Gilgit by 3-0 and Punjab and Islamabad in women's doubles.

While in the women's singles contests, Islamabad was defeated by 3-0. The victorious AJK table tennis star Faiza Shafiq said that Azad Jammu Kashmir's table tennis team will also win the gold medal with continuous hard work in the identical national events in the future.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Faiza Shafiq said that the credit for this success goes to the parents, team coaches, and management, who made her able to achieve this success.

Expressing gratitude, local social and sports quarters have felicitated Faiza Shafiq and her parents for securing victory, raising AJK's name at the national sport horizon.

APP/ahr/378