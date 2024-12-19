Open Menu

AJK Table Tennis Squad Wins Bronze Medal In National 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:10 PM

AJK table tennis squad wins bronze medal in national 'Quaid-e-Azam Games'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir's fresh talent, Faiza Shafique-led State Table Tennis squad, secured laurels, winning a bronze medal in the "Quaid-e-Azam Games" held in Islamabad, raising AJK's name high in the keenly contested national games.

According to the details, Azad Jammu Kashmir participated in various national games titled "Quaid-e-Azam Games" hosted in the Federal metropolis.

The table tennis team of Azad Jammu Kashmir won the bronze medal by showing excellent performance.

The team was led by Faiza Shafiq, during various games, beating Balochistan and Gilgit by 3-0 and Punjab and Islamabad in women's doubles.

While in the women's singles contests, Islamabad was defeated by 3-0. The victorious AJK table tennis star Faiza Shafiq said that Azad Jammu Kashmir's table tennis team will also win the gold medal with continuous hard work in the identical national events in the future.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Faiza Shafiq said that the credit for this success goes to the parents, team coaches, and management, who made her able to achieve this success.

Expressing gratitude, local social and sports quarters have felicitated Faiza Shafiq and her parents for securing victory, raising AJK's name at the national sport horizon.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Tennis Islamabad Balochistan Sports Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Gold Bronze Media

Recent Stories

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

29 minutes ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

44 minutes ago
 SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

59 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

59 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

1 hour ago
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

2 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

2 hours ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

2 hours ago
 UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes i ..

UAE Aviation Environment Working Group concludes its 2024 Agenda

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan