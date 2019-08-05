UrduPoint.com
AJK Tax Authorities Extends Last Date Of Assets Declaration Amnesty Scheme Till Aug, 20

Mon 05th August 2019

In response to the public enthusiasm and interest and persistent demand of the business community of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the Inland Revenue Department of AJK Government, the tax-realizing authority in the State, has extended the last date of assetsdDeclaration Amnesty Scheme til August 20, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) In response to the public enthusiasm and interest and persistent demand of the business community of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the Inland Revenue Department of AJK Government, the tax-realizing authority in the State, has extended the last date of assetsdDeclaration Amnesty Scheme til August 20, it was officially said.

"All concerned can now declare their hidden assets by August 20, 2019 to the AJK Inland Revenue Department by availing the opportunity of extension of the last date" Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan told APP here on Monday.

"Special help desks have been set up in all concerned sections of the field offices of the Inland Revenue Department in all AJK districts besides the central offices in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur to facilitate maximum of the people to be benefited of the scheme by the extended last date of August 20, this year", he added.

Elaborating, the top boss of the AJK tax authorities said that July 31, 2019 was the last date for declaring the assets under the amnesty scheme in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He said that Azad Jammu & Kashmir government had formally issued formal presidential ordinance to this direction.

Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan continued that the Amnesty Scheme of Assets Declaration was launched by the AJK government under the recently-promulgated Finance Act 2019 in the State aimed at to provide a golden opportunity to the residents of Azad Jammu & Kashmir besides overseas Kashmiris to declare all of their assets and payment of due taxes according to the prevailing scheduled rates by the last date of July 31, this year.

He said that in response to the demand of the masses including to facilitate the business community across AJK including the chambers of commerce and industries, the government was moved with the recommendation in extension of the last date for declaring the assets under the Amnesty Scheme for the sake of maximum arrival, depositing of the levies / taxes in the public exchequer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK said that extension in the last date was another golden opportunity for those AJK residents besides the Kashmiri expatriates seeking to declare their hidden assets coupled with payment of due tax amounts against their assets � enjoying the amnesty without any due fine or extra charges.

Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan further stated that all the concerned offices of Inland Revenue Department in all AJK districts have been served with special directives to ensure the Amnesty Scheme beneficial for the masses and make it successful in all respects.

