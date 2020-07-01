AJK Tax Authorities successfully achieves (2019-20) Fiscal Year budgetary targets securing Rs. 16.752 biln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir State Inland Revenue Department continued the record breaking streak of achieving revenue targets of the income tax for the financial year 2019-2020 successfully achieving the set Rs. Rs.16500 million target by securing by securing a total revenue accumulation of Rs.16725 million with a remarkable increase of Rs.225 million

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir State Inland Revenue Department continued the record breaking streak of achieving revenue targets of the income tax for the financial year 2019-2020 successfully achieving the set Rs. Rs.16500 million target by securing by securing a total revenue accumulation of Rs.16725 million with a remarkable increase of Rs.225 million.

Disclosing this AJK Commissioner Inland Revenue Department Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan told in an interview to APP here on Wednesday that unve that the State Government of AJ&K had assigned total income tax target of Rs.16500 million to the Inland Revenue Department for the just-ending fiscal year 2019-2020.

"The Inland Revenue functionaries by extending their maximum efforts successfully managed to achieve total revenue accumulation ofRs.16725 million with a remarkable increase of Rs.225 million", he revealed.

Sardar Zaffar Mahmood Khan termed it the continual outstanding performance of his department despite COVID-19 pandemic that affected the normal life successfully securing the surpassed assigned budget targets by achievement the income tax collection of Rs. 16.725 billion, he added.

Khan maintained that this difference may further rise remarkably after reconciliation of final receipts. Notably, the revenue collection figure of this year has also crossed the income tax collection of previous financial year 2018-2019 with sizeable margin.

The Commissioner further explained that despite certain genuine hindrances in shape of Covid-19 pandemic followed by lockdown situation, collapsing of industrial, trade and business activities, the Inland Revenue Department efficaciously surpassed the assigned target of income tax by putting in effective strategies and by inducing valid action plans in way of successful achievement of income tax target.

It is also noteworthy that prior to pandemic of covid-19 corona virus, the Department had also faced the natural calamity in shape ofcatastrophe of 24th September, 2019 and it is on record that the earthquake had considerably slowed down all types of industrial, business and trade undertakings especially in District Mirpur and Bhimber. Even in that period, the Department technically, strategically and tactfully handled the critical situation arisen after happening of earthquake of 24th September, 2019 and managed to achieve the revenue target of income tax with a remarkable increase.

Sardar Zafar Mahmud Khan Commissioner underlined that in way of successful achievement of assigned income tax target, credit also goes to the esteemed guidance, cooperation and assistance extended by the senior functionaries of Government of AJ&K. He also specially mentioned the tireless teamwork imparted by the Officers/officials of the Inland Revenue Department, who worked round the clock diligently and consistently for the prime task of revenue accumulation.

In the end, he affirmed that the Inland Revenue Department will keep up its outstanding performance in future and will continue to impart magnanimously in strengthening State economy by generating optimal Government revenue.