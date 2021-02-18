AJK teachers end strike, demands accepted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Thursday principally decided to grant pay scale BPS-14 to primary school teachers, BPS-16 to junior and BPS-17 to senior teachers working in the public sector educational institutions in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Government Thursday principally decided to grant pay scale BPS-14 to Primary school teachers, BPS-16 to junior and BPS-17 to senior teachers working in the public sector educational institutions in the State.

Decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held to review the up-gradation of pay scales of the teaching community in the Federal metropolis under the chairmanship of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The Prime Minister directed to set up the committee for this purpose which would submit its recommendations to the Prime Minister office for formal approval.

The Prime Minister directed the finance, services & general administration and education departments to complete all the requirements and ensure the issuance of notification before March 31.

He said the government has resolved the long awaited issues of the teachers community and added that the government attaches highest priority to the uplift of education sector to bring about revolutionary changes in the sector harmonious to the need of modern age.

The teachers thanked the Prime Minister and announced to resume their duties from Friday.