AJK TEVTA Chairman Emphasizes Importance Of Technical Education For Youth Development

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA), Chaudhry Muhammad Farid highlighted the necessity of equipping the youth with technical education to enhance the country’s economy and prepare them for global development.

While addressing an awareness session at the Government College of Technology Mirpur on Sunday, he stated, "Education of latest skills can be promoted through the delivery of quality education in various disciplines."

The event also featured remarks from local dignitaries, including Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and District Education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal, who underscored the significance of vocational training.

Students received certificates for their completion of various courses during the ceremony.

Chaudhry Farid pointed out the alarming gap in the skilled workforce, noting 887 vacancies for technical teachers in Azad Jammu Kashmir. He added that technical education is being offered in public schools from 3 to 5 PM to help jobless graduates attain employment.

Moreover, TEVTA is expanding its reach by introducing online courses to teach the Holy Quran, aiming to facilitate both boys and girls in learning from home. “Youth can transform into the quality future architects of the nation through technical education,” he affirmed, stressing their vital role in national development.

