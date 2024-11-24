AJK TEVTA Chairman Emphasizes Importance Of Technical Education For Youth Development
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA), Chaudhry Muhammad Farid highlighted the necessity of equipping the youth with technical education to enhance the country’s economy and prepare them for global development.
While addressing an awareness session at the Government College of Technology Mirpur on Sunday, he stated, "Education of latest skills can be promoted through the delivery of quality education in various disciplines."
The event also featured remarks from local dignitaries, including Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga and District Education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal, who underscored the significance of vocational training.
Students received certificates for their completion of various courses during the ceremony.
Chaudhry Farid pointed out the alarming gap in the skilled workforce, noting 887 vacancies for technical teachers in Azad Jammu Kashmir. He added that technical education is being offered in public schools from 3 to 5 PM to help jobless graduates attain employment.
Moreover, TEVTA is expanding its reach by introducing online courses to teach the Holy Quran, aiming to facilitate both boys and girls in learning from home. “Youth can transform into the quality future architects of the nation through technical education,” he affirmed, stressing their vital role in national development.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saleem Memon expresses concern over deteriorating condition of roads in Hyderabad20 seconds ago
-
CPO visits to review security arrangements across city31 seconds ago
-
Various food points penalised over law violations39 seconds ago
-
All roads open in Lahore: Azma Bukhari11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Asad elected as YNF Pakistan general secretary21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders completing DPS campus on war-footing21 minutes ago
-
Multi- faceted annual GB meeting of DOWA held at UoM Chakdara21 minutes ago
-
Rohi Festival from Nov 2931 minutes ago
-
69 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested by ICT Police41 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman's Office disposes of 60 complaints41 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses deep concern over deteriorating law, order situation in Kurram50 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights need for balancing population, resources in Abbottabad51 minutes ago