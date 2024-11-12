AJK TEVTA Chairman Visits GoForeign Language Academy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:48 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir TEVTA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed on Tuesday visited GoForeign language Academy at Giga Mall
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir TEVTA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed on Tuesday visited GoForeign language Academy at Giga Mall.
He was warmly welcomed by GoForeign Team and CEO Major (Barrister) Muhammad Sajid Majeed Ch (R) Advocate High Court, and delivered a comprehensive presentation, said a press release issued here.
Chairman TEVTA appreciated the endeavors of GoForeign Pvt Ltd in its quest to fight menace of illegal human trafficking & illegal immigration by providing fair chances to people of the country in migrating to first world countries at very low expenditures. He was deeply impressed by the training standards of GoForeign Academy.
On this occasion, Muhammad Fareed said that we invite you and your team to collaborate with TEVTA, for better future of Kashmiri Youth. We are joining hands to convey this message to the People of Pakistan and to the People of Azad Kashmir that the government of AJK through TEVTA will increase its success rate of employing youth in abroad through GoForeign Pvt Ltd platform.
"The collaboration and cooperation with GoForeign will be formalized through subsequent Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Joint Venture (JV) agreements. This strategic partnership aims to restore Pakistan's trajectory, revitalize its skill base, reclaim its excellence, and reinstate its global respect."
The best news is for women, specially for single mothers / separated or divorced ladies, they will become proud bread winners for their kids & families. To give this dependence to women and empower them as a useful society member, a complete separate program for women is being launched for migration abroad by GoForeign Pvt Ltd in collaboration with TEVTA.
