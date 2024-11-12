Open Menu

AJK TEVTA Chairman Visits GoForeign Language Academy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:48 PM

AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy

Azad Jammu and Kashmir TEVTA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed on Tuesday visited GoForeign language Academy at Giga Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir TEVTA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed on Tuesday visited GoForeign language Academy at Giga Mall.

He was warmly welcomed by GoForeign Team and CEO Major (Barrister) Muhammad Sajid Majeed Ch (R) Advocate High Court, and delivered a comprehensive presentation, said a press release issued here.

Chairman TEVTA appreciated the endeavors of GoForeign Pvt Ltd in its quest to fight menace of illegal human trafficking & illegal immigration by providing fair chances to people of the country in migrating to first world countries at very low expenditures. He was deeply impressed by the training standards of GoForeign Academy.

On this occasion, Muhammad Fareed said that we invite you and your team to collaborate with TEVTA, for better future of Kashmiri Youth. We are joining hands to convey this message to the People of Pakistan and to the People of Azad Kashmir that the government of AJK through TEVTA will increase its success rate of employing youth in abroad through GoForeign Pvt Ltd platform.

"The collaboration and cooperation with GoForeign will be formalized through subsequent Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and Joint Venture (JV) agreements. This strategic partnership aims to restore Pakistan's trajectory, revitalize its skill base, reclaim its excellence, and reinstate its global respect."

The best news is for women, specially for single mothers / separated or divorced ladies, they will become proud bread winners for their kids & families. To give this dependence to women and empower them as a useful society member, a complete separate program for women is being launched for migration abroad by GoForeign Pvt Ltd in collaboration with TEVTA.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Government Best Court

Recent Stories

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln

4 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supp ..

ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant

15 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applicatio ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn

9 minutes ago
 CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning internation ..

CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest

9 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parl ..

Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..

15 minutes ago
 Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support

15 minutes ago
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using ..

Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars

15 minutes ago
 Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

15 minutes ago
 Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief

15 minutes ago
 PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral ..

PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change

43 minutes ago
 Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand ..

Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause

22 minutes ago
 Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshaw ..

Entry of buses, vans banned on BRT route in Peshawar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan