AJK to be furnished with rule of law and a society based on justice: AJK Prime Minister.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday reiterated his government's commitment to establish the rule of law and a society based on justice in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing separate briefings in the State metropolis by Secretary Services and General Administration Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Law Secretary Irshad Qureshi and Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Ijaz Ahmad Khan.

The Law Secretary briefed the Prime Minister on the Accountability Amendment Act and the Secretary Local Government and Rural Development about the local bodies elections .

The Secretary Services and General Administration Zaheeruddin Qureshi briefed the Prime Minister about the fate of ad hoc employees in various public Public sector functionaries.

The Prime Minister said that the government machinery should work in accordance with the vision of the government so that the fruits of our efforts could reach at the door steps on the common man effectively.

He said his government is taking all possible measures to serve the people and will take decisions in the best interest of the people of the state.

He said cabinet committees set up earlier will submit their recommendations till 20th October and the government will take decisions after receiving the recommendations and added that the previous government has put the state in trouble for its own interests and enacted legislation and took steps to reward its people.

Niazi said power will be handed over to the masses at gross root level through local bodies elections in the state to shift the power at the gross root level and also to ensure proper representation of women in the local bodies system.

The Prime Minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the accountability process would be introduced in the state in which no one could raise a finger The Prime Minister said that the government would utilize all its resources for the benefit of the people in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said in this connection the government has started implementing the reform agenda for the socio economic wellbeing of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Regional Director BISP called on the Prime Minister here on Tuesday and briefed him on the ongoing projects under the Ehsas program in Azad Kashmir.

He also apprised the Prime Minister of the problems being faced by the institution.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir assured him that all issues would be resolved soon and said that Ehsas program is an ideal program of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan which is being appreciated all over the world.