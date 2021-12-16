UrduPoint.com

AJK To Be Furnished With Safe City Project, Women Police Stations Soon

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said that the efficiency of the police would be enhanced to maintain law and order in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday said that the efficiency of the police would be enhanced to maintain law and order in the state.

He said the main role of the police was to protect the lives and property of the people and in this connection special attention would be paid to safeguard the rights of the people to addressing their grievances.

He expressed these views after a briefing given by the Police Department in the State metropolis.

Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik briefed the prime minister on the safe city project, setting up of women police station and over all law and order situation in AJK.

The prime minister said the role of police was to help the masses and special attention should be paid to hate crimes and make criminals a dignified citizen. Promoting ethics in the style of motorway police and enforcing law and order and special measures should be taken against drug trafficking, he added.

The prime minister said that the police personnel should be sincere to serve the people and bring about a change which would have a positive impact .

The prime minister also called for setting up of Radio Calling Booth, Quick Response Service, Police Service Center, Complaint Redressal System, Emergency Helpline, Online Record Processing and Counter Terrorism Department.

The prime minister said that a force with required capabilities should be formed to deal with sensitive issues like anti-terrorism and cyber crimes and added that strict action should be taken against drug dealers.

He said police as well as people belonging to various schools of thought had to play their role for drug prevention.

The protection of lives and property of the people should be ensured and directed that a committee consisting of senior officers be constituted to work out a mechanism to improve and streamline the investigation system.

