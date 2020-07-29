UrduPoint.com
AJK To Celebrate 127th Birth Anniversary Of Mohterma Fatima Jinnah On July 31

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

AJK to celebrate 127th birth anniversary of Mohterma Fatima Jinnah on July 31

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 29 (APP):The 127th birth anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah to be across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir on July 31.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi. She is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights, and devoted struggle in Pakistan Movement.

Various social and political organizations and women wings of many organizations will arrange conferences and seminars to highlight the services rendered by Fatima Jinnah. The radio, tv channels and newspapers, on the other hand, will highlight her services for the formation of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife's death in 1929. Fatima Jinnah worked besides her brother and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

In 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women's Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is referred as the Madar-i-Millat ( Mother of the Nation) for her role in the Freedom Movement of Pakistan. She returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against the military administrator, Ayub Khan.

She passed away at the age of 73 on July 9, 1967

