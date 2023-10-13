AJK to celebrate 76th Founding Day of AJK State Govt: Preparations begins

MIRPUR ( AJK ) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Oct, 2023) Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 76th founding day of the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal of the pledge to continue the Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches its logical end - besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, official sources said here.

This year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act of August 5, 2019, scrapped the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self-determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed on Oct 24 every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 76 years ago on October 24, 1947, after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Highlighting the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, AJK government sources told APP here Friday that special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides ‘Fateh’ will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

Since the Kashmiri struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at climax amidst the pro-freedom and anti-India street agitation across the bleeding occupied Jammu Kashmir state (for the past 4 years and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupying forces for the last 76 years, the government in the liberated territory (AJK) has started due preparations to chalk out special programs to observe the founding anniversary of the State government.

AJK government’s founding day anniversary will be observed with a prime focus on elaborating the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at the international level besides reiterating complete solidarity with the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The ceremonies will be hosted in the most impressive manner to mark the founding day of the AJK government, established on October 24, 1947. Besides social and political workers and government employees people from all sections of the society will attend.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu Kashmir valley by the Indian occupational forces are brought to a permanent end.

“They will reiterate that the true spirit of the establishment of the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir with the renewal of the pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir freedom from the Indian tyrannical rule”, organizers said while unveiling the scheduled elaborated programs.