AJK to celebrate 77th Founding Day on October 24

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Oct, 2024) Besides all sections of the masses, special children of AJK have designed special programes to celebrate 77th founding Anniversary of government of the State of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till its logical end - besides to lend all of due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory, official sources said here on Monday.

Kashmir Institute of Special education (KISE ), a world fame institute for rehabilitation of special persons in AJK, will host a grand ceremony at its Educational Complex on Allama Iqbal Road on October 24 morning to mark the day with great enthusiasm and devotion and renewal of the pledge to continue all out individual and collective endeavors to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end, said Dr. Amjad Ansari, Founder head of the Institution, housing over hundreds of special children in educational and rehabilitation complex.

Dr. Ansari told APP that this year too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government was being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister unlawful act on August 5, 2019 scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny, under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Founding Day of Azad Jammu Kashmir government is observed on every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 77 years ago, after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Highlighting the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, t he AJK government sources told APP that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of AJK to celebrate the day with simplicity.

The speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. ‘Fateh’ will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at climax amidst the pro freedom and anti India street agitation across the bleeding occupied Jammu Kashmir state (for past over 4 years and the reign of state terrorism unleashed by the Indian occupying forces for the last 77 years, the government in the liberated territory has started due preparations to chalk out special programs to observe the founding anniversary of the State government.

Like all previous years, the AJK government’s founding day anniversary will be observed this year too with prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had attached their destiny with it, the day they raised their voice against the India-backed dogra regime over seven decades ago. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of the liberated territory being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

In Mirpur, the special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day of AJK government, will be hosted under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organizing Committee on October 24.

According to the organizers, special meetings including seminars and symposia will the hallmark of the founding day of AJK being observed throughout the liberated territory with total deep sympathies of their brethren on the other side of the line of control renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self determination at all costs.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu Kashmir valley by the Indian occupational forces are brought to a permanent end.

“They will reiterate that the true spirit of the establishment of the government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir with the renewal of the pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir freedom from the Indian tyrannical rule”, the organizers said while unveiling the scheduled elaborated programs.

