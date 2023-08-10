AJK to celebrate 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with full traditional zeal and fervor: AJK PM

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Pakistan's Independence Day would be celebrated all across the liberated territory of AJK with patriotic zeal and national fervor.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, held in the state metropolis late Wednesday to review the arrangements being made in connection with Pakistan's Independence Day, the AJK premier directed the concerned departments to ensure that the national flag was hoisted on all government and private buildings.

On the eve of Independence Day, the PM said, torch-bearing rallies should be held in all cities and towns of Azad Kashmir to pay homage to the relentless struggle of Pakistan's founding fathers.

Seminars and symposiums should be organized on August 14 to highlight the significance of the Independence Day", the PM said, adding that the important buildings should be lit up with colorful lights to celebrate the day with traditional zeal.

He said that pictures of national leaders who struggled tirelessly to achieve a common goal for Muslims of South Asia should be displayed in major cities.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Minister and Chairman of the Events Committee, Col (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, Principal Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi and the secretaries of the relevant departments and other officials.

Pertinently, all government offices, including educational institutions, will remain open on the Day.