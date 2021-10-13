AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on October 19

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour on October 19 across Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) : Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour on October 19 across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The cities and towns streets including bazaars are being decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

The day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr in the mosques throughout AJK as well as in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings.

The Milad processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across AJK.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In this lake city of Mirpur, various eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from different parts of the city and other parts of the district.

All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road.