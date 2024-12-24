Open Menu

AJK To Celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's 148th Birth Anniversary With Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's 148th birth anniversary with fervor

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Wednesday, December 25th.

Preparations are underway across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) for various events organized by social, political, governmental and non-governmental groups to honor Jinnah’s contributions to the creation of Pakistan.

In Mirpur, a major ceremony will be held by the National Events Organizing Committee in collaboration with different organizations to pay tribute to Jinnah.

A large birthday cake will be cut during the event to commemorate the occasion.

Additionally, the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur will host another celebration in partnership with the Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association.

Participants will also cut a birthday cake in honor of the great leader who played a key role in establishing a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

Speakers at these events will highlight Jinnah's life, ideas and achievements celebrating his leadership and vision that led to the formation of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378

