UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK To Celebrate Quaid's 144th Birthday On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

AJK to celebrate Quaid's 144th birthday on Friday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :All is set to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect on Friday.

Integrated programs have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tribute to the founder of nation.

It will be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday to mark the day with wide scale celebrations of the birthday of the great leader of the sub-continent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Jammu Kashmir State from Indian Illegal Occupation and Palestine.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would be hoisted and lights would be illuminated on private and public buildings in jubilation of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan.

Grand ceremonies to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held in various parts of Mirpur AJK under the auspices of various social political and religious organizations where Quaid's birthday cake will be cut to mark the birth anniversary of father of the nation, organizers said.

Similar grand ceremonies to celebrate the 144th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will also be held at various places in all ten districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements - which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Palestine Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lawyers Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

13 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

37 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

40 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

54 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.