MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :All is set to celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Azad Jammu & Kashmir with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect on Friday.

Integrated programs have been chalked out by various social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tribute to the founder of nation.

It will be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday to mark the day with wide scale celebrations of the birthday of the great leader of the sub-continent.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Jammu Kashmir State from Indian Illegal Occupation and Palestine.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would be hoisted and lights would be illuminated on private and public buildings in jubilation of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan.

Grand ceremonies to pay glorious tributes to father of the nation will be held in various parts of Mirpur AJK under the auspices of various social political and religious organizations where Quaid's birthday cake will be cut to mark the birth anniversary of father of the nation, organizers said.

Similar grand ceremonies to celebrate the 144th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam will also be held at various places in all ten districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various social, political and intellectual organizations.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements - which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.