AJK To Celebrate 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (SAW) With Religious Zeal, Fervor
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday said that 7th September reminds us of the great moment when a historic decision vis a vis protecting the belief in the finality of the prophet Muhammad (SAW) was taken unanimously by the parliament.
In his message issued on the eve of Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat being celebrated with full religious zeal and fervor on Saturday, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir have always accepted the sanctity of the finality of the Prophethood and have made all kinds of sacrifices for its protection.
"While celebrating the day, we also renew our pledge to stay united for the protection of Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat and the exaltation of islam," the president further added.
