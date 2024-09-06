Open Menu

AJK To Celebrate 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (SAW) With Religious Zeal, Fervor

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 PM

AJK to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (SAW) with religious zeal, fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday said that 7th September reminds us of the great moment when a historic decision vis a vis protecting the belief in the finality of the prophet Muhammad (SAW) was taken unanimously by the parliament.

In his message issued on the eve of Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat being celebrated with full religious zeal and fervor on Saturday, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir have always accepted the sanctity of the finality of the Prophethood and have made all kinds of sacrifices for its protection.

"While celebrating the day, we also renew our pledge to stay united for the protection of Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat and the exaltation of islam,"  the president further added.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Parliament Jammu September All

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

5 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

7 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

10 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

11 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan