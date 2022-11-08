AJK to commemorate Iqbal Day with due respect, honor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) The 145th birth anniversary of the great poet-philosopher, author of the idea of the emergence of Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed on Wednesday (November 09) with great zeal and national fervor in Azad Jammu Kashmir like across the country.

According to an official notification, it will be a public holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir, following the decision by the government of Pakistan.

Besides AJK capital city, different functions including seminars, debates, poetry contests and other programmes will be held at all ten district headquarters of AJK.

The speakers will also shed light on the vision of the poet of the east Allam Iqbal, who gave the idea of establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the two-nation theory and his struggle for the unity of Muslim Ummah.