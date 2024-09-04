AJK To Commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day With Zeal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan on September 6 with renewed dedication to support the country's valiant armed forces and defend the motherland's ideological and geographical frontiers.
On this day in 1965, the Indian forces made an abortive attempt to cross the international border and attack Pakistan under the cover of darkness. However, the brave Pakistani military and the nation thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs with full vigor.
In AJK, the historic day will dawn with special prayers in mosques, seeking stability, progress and prosperity for Pakistan as well as the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.
Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held to pay homage to the martyrs.
Various social and political organizations in AJK including the Traders Wing of Mirpur will hold ceremonies and rallies to express solidarity with the Pakistani nation and the valiant armed forces. People will visit the mausoleums of martyrs to offer their respects.
AJK's television and radio stations will air special programs highlighting the significance of the Defence Day and the pivotal role played by the Pakistani military in repelling the enemy's attack in 1965.
