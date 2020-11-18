UrduPoint.com
AJK To Enforce Two Weeks Lockdown From November 21

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

AJK to enforce two weeks lockdown from November 21

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to enforce two weeks complete lockdown in the territory from November 21 to December 6 in the wake of second waves of COVID – 19 pandemic in the area.

The decision in this effect has been taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday at his office, said an official hand out.

All the businesses, educational institutions, public and private offices except offices of law enforcement departments and civic amenities, and public and private transport will remain off during the 2 weeks lockdown with effect from Saturday night at 12 am to December 6 at midnight.

The prime minister expressing concern over the rapid spread of pandemic in the area appealed to general public to adopt SOPs issued by the government in order to minimize the pandemic spread.

He said a two weeks lockdown was necessary to bring down the high rate of COVID -19 spread and asked the people not to travel AJK for two weeks and defer their plans to travel to the area including AJK residents living in different cities of the country and abroad.

