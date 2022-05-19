MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) May 19 (APP):In response to the call given by Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, people across AJK will stage state-wide protests on Thursday against the unilateral trial by a kangaroo court in India against the illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leader and JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The AJK PM announced this at a news conference at PM House. Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Minister for Tourism Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Minister for Civil Defense and SDMA Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, SAPM Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayyar and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Tanveer while denouncing the unilateral trial said the JKLF chief was being punished for his unprecedented role in Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle. The denial of fair trial to the Front chairman, he said, was an obvious manifestation of the falling justice system in India that has miserably failed to deliver justice to Kashmiris.

Referring to judicial bias against Kashmiris, the AJK PM said that following the abrogation of article 370, Kashmiri political leaders have faced escalating prejudice in India where BJP has used its Kangaroo courts as an effective tool to suppress democratic dissent in the region.

Citing India's long history of persecuting Kashmiri leaders, the PM expressed his fear that the BJP government whose hands were soaked with blood of innocent Kashmiris could go to any extent to push forward its communal agenda in the region.

"There is a fear that the Indian judiciary might repeat the dreadful history to satisfy the so-called collective conscience of the Indian society by eliminating Mr. Malik on fake and frivolous charges", the said adding that no good can be expected from the Indian judiciary that works on whims and fantasy of the ruling party.

Warning the Indian government to desist from any such move the Sardar Tanveer said that any attempt to penalize and persecute the JKLF chairman would have serious consequences for regional security, peace and stability.

Highlighting Malik's contribution in the freedom struggle, he said, "India should never take Kashmiris for granted; Malik is not an ordinary citizen, he is a national hero who enjoys a massive followership on both sides of the line of control".

The bogus cases against Yasin Malik and his unilateral trial, he said, was also a test for the millions of Muslims living in India.

Urging the world community to take notice of the matter, the AJK PM said that the UN, P5 countries and other relevant bodies must play its due role to stop victimization of the JKLF chief and other Hurriyat leaders who have also been implicated in fake cases.

Given the Indian judiciary's bias against Kashmiri Muslims, the AJK PM demanded that Malik's case should be heard by an independent and impartial judicial commission.

Highlighting the plight of the ailing JKLF leader, he said, Yasin Malik has been suffering from multiple acute ailments for many years. "Malik is being tortured in the jail despite his falling health conditions", he added.

"There is no rule of law in the Indian occupied Kashmir", the PM said that adding after abrogating article 370 and 35-A the BJP government was hell bent on snatching the Kashmiris' right to life. Modi, he said, has the blood of millions of innocents on his hands.

He said that all the leadership and people of Pakistan and AJK were united on the issue of Kashmir. He also paid rich tributes to freedom fighters who have laid down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom.

He said that people of IIOJK were fighting for their right to self-determination which was recognized by the United Nations through dozens of its resolutions.