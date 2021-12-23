UrduPoint.com

AJK To Have Improved Highways Network Soon: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the government was giving top priority to improve the highways throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

He said the condition of roads will be improved and if roads are maintained then tourism will be promoted and tourists will travel to Azad Kashmir without any fear.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to hand over new machinery procured by the Communications and Works department as the chief guest in State metropolis on Thursday.

The Prime Minister distributed keys of loaders for different districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Minister for communication Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Information, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani and others were also present on the occasion.

