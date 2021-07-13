UrduPoint.com
AJK To Have PTI Govt Like Gilgit-Baltistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:07 PM

AJK to have PTI Govt like Gilgit-Baltistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said, like Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would also have a PTI government after elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said, like Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would also have a PTI government after elections.

Responding to a statement of PML-N leader, Maryam Safdar he said, today Maryam Safdar once again distorted the facts in Kotli. "Wherever Maryam Safdar goes, she tells lie," he said adding, "She does not lie when she does not speak as Maryam Safdar has inherited the habit of lying from her father."Nawaz Sharif is neither standing with Pakistan nor with Kashmiris, he said and added, he was standing with India.

Maryam Safdar disguises everywhere; her real fight is with her uncle, he added. Shahbaz Gill further said that no one was ready to contest election in Azad Kashmir on PML-N ticket, adding, all PML-N candidates had fled from Azad Kashmir. In fact, PML-N had only 10 to 12 candidates, the rest are candidates who had been caught from here and there, he said and informed that two PML-N candidates had approached us from Kotli but, now the time is over. PML-N had to give an account of five years of the government in Kashmir, he added.

