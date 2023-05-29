AJK to help make Pakistan Life Savers Program a success: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that the government was ready to provide all possible help and support to make the Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) in Azad Kashmir a success

ISALAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq Monday said that the government was ready to provide all possible help and support to make the Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) in Azad Kashmir a success.

He expressed these views while talking to Dr. Junaid Abdul Razzaq of Aga Khan University, who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Monday, said a press release.

Additional Chief Secretary Development and AJK Government Secretaries were also present on this occasion. The AJK PM while talking to Dr. Razzaq said that the PLSP was a great initiative and a sacred cause of saving precious human lives.

He said that helping citizens to acquire basic life-saving skills would be highly instrumental in saving human lives during emergency situations. Highlighting the significance of the program, the AJK PM said that nothing was more important than saving lives. "Human life is very sacred as there is no better deed than saving a human life", he said.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that the government would welcome extension of this program in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and was ready to benefit from the experience of Aga Khan University.

He assured Dr. Razzaq that the government would provide full support in this regard. He also directed that all necessary steps should be taken to facilitate Dr. Junaid Abdul Razzaq during his visit to Muzaffarabad.

The government, he said, would provide full support to raise public awareness about life-saving at all levels." If the institution wants to organize training workshops in the health department, universities, colleges and other institutions of the AJK, the government will provide full facilities in this regard", the AJK PM said.

Dr. Razzaq, who is also Director Trauma and Emergency at Aga Khan University, briefed the AJK PM about the importance of the PLSP. Dr. Junaid Abdul Razak thanked the prime minister and appreciated him for his kind cooperation.

While briefing the prime minister, he said that the PLSP aims to train one crore youths and help them acquire basic life-saving skills and provide initial treatment to people during an emergency.

He said that the jurisdiction of this program would also be extended to Azad Kashmir.

