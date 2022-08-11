AJK to hold local body polls on Sept 28

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (EC-AJK) on Thursday announced schedule for local bodies elections after 30 years, according to which polling will be held on September 28

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (EC-AJK) on Thursday announced schedule for local bodies elections after 30 years, according to which polling will be held on September 28.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria accompanying with two other members of the commission announced the schedule in a press conference here.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be filed 15th to 22nd of August before returning officers while scrutiny of the papers will be conducted on 23rd of August and list of validly nominated candidate will be published on the same day.

Last date for filling appeals before the appellate tribunal against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers has been fixed 25th of August while hearing of appeals and decisions will be announced on 26th and 27th of August and last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed 29th of August before 2:00 pm after which final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day.

Electoral symbols to contesting candidates will be allotted on August 30 and polling will be conducted on September 28 after one month time for electioneering.