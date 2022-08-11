UrduPoint.com

AJK To Hold Local Body Polls On Sept 28

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 07:11 PM

AJK to hold local body polls on Sept 28

The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (EC-AJK) on Thursday announced schedule for local bodies elections after 30 years, according to which polling will be held on September 28

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (EC-AJK) on Thursday announced schedule for local bodies elections after 30 years, according to which polling will be held on September 28.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria accompanying with two other members of the commission announced the schedule in a press conference here.

According to the schedule, nomination papers will be filed 15th to 22nd of August before returning officers while scrutiny of the papers will be conducted on 23rd of August and list of validly nominated candidate will be published on the same day.

Last date for filling appeals before the appellate tribunal against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers has been fixed 25th of August while hearing of appeals and decisions will be announced on 26th and 27th of August and last date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed 29th of August before 2:00 pm after which final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day.

Electoral symbols to contesting candidates will be allotted on August 30 and polling will be conducted on September 28 after one month time for electioneering.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir August September Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World J ..

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

2 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

6 minutes ago
 Major (Retd) Zulfiqar becomes 5th Chairman of WSSC ..

Major (Retd) Zulfiqar becomes 5th Chairman of WSSCA

16 minutes ago
 Alhamra starts celebrations of Independence Day

Alhamra starts celebrations of Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Imran cannot distract people from from foreign fun ..

Imran cannot distract people from from foreign funding, Toshakhana case through ..

32 minutes ago
 Over 8.84m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.84m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.