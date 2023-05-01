(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ):The world of economics is set for a seismic shift as the third International Conference on Divine Economics prepares to challenge the status quo by exploring the role of religion, spirituality, ethics, and values in the economy and society.

The conference, hosted by the Hadi Foundation's Islamic Social Sciences Forum, is scheduled to take place over three days, from May 5 to May 7, in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This highly-anticipated event will bring together leading researchers, academicians, and experts from around the world to present their latest findings on topics such as ethics, values, spirituality, and religion in the economy, and to challenge the Western economic theory that excludes the importance of religion, ethics, and values in economic ideas.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), State and other banks, financial institutions, and AERC, and promises to provide a unique platform for debate and discussion on the integration of religion, ethics, and values into the economy.

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and attended by prominent personalities such as the Executive Director of the State Bank of Pakistan, Qasim Nawaz, VCs of different public and private universities, Deans, Chairmen of Departments, and other distinguished guests.

Renowned researchers and prominent academicians from countries such as the USA, UK, Malaysia, Iran, and many others have confirmed their participation, while notable academics from Pakistani universities will also be in attendance.

Arrangements are being made to host people from all walks of life, including students from state universities, post-graduate colleges, and faculty to benefit from the analyses on the role of religion, spirituality, ethics, and values in the economy and society.

Prof. Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Hamdani, the Chairman of the Islamic Social Sciences Forum, Hadi Foundation, Ex. Dean Faculty of Arts, Director of Kashmir Institute of Economics UAJK, expressed his gratitude to Vice-Chancellor UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, for his cooperation in organizing this conference.

Dr. Hamdani emphasized that the conference would play a vital role in the promotion of Islamic social sciences.

"The Divine Economics Conference is a one-of-a-kind event that will cover topics such as ethics, values, spirituality, and religion in the economy and society", he stated.

Prof. Dr. Nisar Hamdani further said that the prevailing western economic theory, which recognized the economy as separate from religion, morality, and spirituality, is not acceptable. "Economy and society are one, and therefore, religion, ethics, and values should be an integral part of economic ideas", he added.