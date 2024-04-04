AJK To Introduce Comprehensive Tourism Uplift Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) In a significant move aimed at bolstering tourism, hydel power, and industrial sectors, the AJK government is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive tourism policy.
This policy seeks to not only attract private investments but also foster partnerships between the public and private sectors. By leveraging the region's stunning natural landscapes and favorable law and order situation, the government intends to create a conducive environment for economic growth.
The forthcoming tourism policy is set to be a milestone for AJK, promising to lay down a framework that encourages private entrepreneurs to invest in various tourism ventures.
Emphasizing adventure tourism and IT development, the government aims to diversify the region's economy while simultaneously tapping into its rich cultural heritage.
Moreover, to showcase AJK's immense tourism potential on a global platform, an international tourism conference is on the horizon. This conference aims to bring together investors and tourism organizations from around the world, providing them with insights into the lucrative opportunities available in AJK.
By facilitating investment in tourism and IT sectors, the AJK government envisions not only economic growth but also the creation of employment opportunities.
Additionally, efforts are underway to streamline the investment process, ensuring a smooth path for investors looking to capitalize on AJK's untapped potential.
In essence, the introduction of the comprehensive tourism uplift policy signifies a paradigm shift in AJK's economic landscape, promising a brighter future for the region and its inhabitants.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Member MQM-P PIB Town laid to eternal rest6 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto16 minutes ago
-
Embassy in Netherlands organizes exhibition16 minutes ago
-
Death of father-in-law of Director Information Sukkur condoled16 minutes ago
-
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran23 minutes ago
-
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises23 minutes ago
-
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis23 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water43 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM34 minutes ago
-
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani34 minutes ago
-
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy politics34 minutes ago