AJK to introduce comprehensive tourism uplift policy

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) In a significant move aimed at bolstering tourism, hydel power, and industrial sectors, the AJK government is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive tourism policy.

This policy seeks to not only attract private investments but also foster partnerships between the public and private sectors. By leveraging the region's stunning natural landscapes and favorable law and order situation, the government intends to create a conducive environment for economic growth.

The forthcoming tourism policy is set to be a milestone for AJK, promising to lay down a framework that encourages private entrepreneurs to invest in various tourism ventures.

Emphasizing adventure tourism and IT development, the government aims to diversify the region's economy while simultaneously tapping into its rich cultural heritage.

Moreover, to showcase AJK's immense tourism potential on a global platform, an international tourism conference is on the horizon. This conference aims to bring together investors and tourism organizations from around the world, providing them with insights into the lucrative opportunities available in AJK.

By facilitating investment in tourism and IT sectors, the AJK government envisions not only economic growth but also the creation of employment opportunities.

Additionally, efforts are underway to streamline the investment process, ensuring a smooth path for investors looking to capitalize on AJK's untapped potential.

In essence, the introduction of the comprehensive tourism uplift policy signifies a paradigm shift in AJK's economic landscape, promising a brighter future for the region and its inhabitants.

