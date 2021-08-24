AJK to introduce police reforms following KPK model

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed Inspector General Police (IGP) to chalk out a comprehensive road map for introducing police reforms to restore public confidence in the institution for better policing and implementing rule of law

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed Inspector General Police (IGP) to chalk out a comprehensive road map for introducing police reforms to restore public confidence in the institution for better policing and implementing rule of law.

Talking to IGP Sohail Habib Tajik who called him here on Tuesday at latter's office, he said police reforms were become indispensable to safeguard the rights of the people.

He said aim of his government was to make the force as public friendly and exemplary in the country and reforms for the purpose were mandatory and directed the IGP to follow the Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa (KPK) police reforms model while preparing a plan in this regard.

Prime Minister assured to IGP for provision of all available resources to introduce reforms in the department.

IGP presented him a comprehensive brief about the measures he had already taken for improving the performance of police force including setting up of police Khidmat centre, reconciliation council for the settlement of disputes, police mobile forensic, crime Scene units and facilitation unit for foreign citizens while Traffic management and safe city projects were also came under discussion during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a high level delegation of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Professors led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi called on Prime Minister and discussed matters relating to the improvement of education system in the region .

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister assured to provide all resources for the improvement of education standard in the state and added that Higher education can play a vital role for the socio economic development.