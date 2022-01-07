AJK to issue computerized Succession Certificates to needy through NADRA soon: AJK PM

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi disclosed on Friday that Azad Jammu Kashmir government would soon introduce the process of issuance of computerized Succession Certificates to the needy with the coordination of NADRA

He said that inaugural Succession Certificate Units will be set up in divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot besides Muzaffarabad and immediately after that it will be extended to all districts and Sub Divisions.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a high level delegation of NADRA which called on him led by Director General National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Brigadier (Retd) Talat Qayyum at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

The NADRA delegation briefed the AJK Prime Minister of the process of issuance of the Succession Certificates to the needy besides the routine working of issuance of the CNIC to the legitimate citizens of Pakistan and AJK.

It was further informed in the briefing that NADRA was working on Succession Certificates across the country under the people-friendly policy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi lauded the steps taken by NADRA and said that it was time to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was taking practical steps in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and all legal requirements for issuance of a succession certificate will be met soon and will launch the similar people-friendly project in Azad Jammu Kashmir.