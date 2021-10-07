UrduPoint.com

AJK To Mark 16th Anniversary Of October 8, 2005 Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:16 PM

AJK to mark 16th anniversary of October 8, 2005 earthquake

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to commemorate the 16th Anniversary of history's worst earthquake of October 8, 2005 to paid rich tributes to the victims of earthquake in AJK on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to commemorate the 16th Anniversary of history's worst earthquake of October 8, 2005 to paid rich tributes to the victims of earthquake in AJK on Friday.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a gazetted holiday throughout AJK State.

A grand ceremony will be held by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in Mirpur, dwelling hundreds of children who had fallen orphan and shelter less in deadly earthquake 2005.

Ch. Akhter, the founder of the KORT said that the largest shelter home in South Asia, housing over 400 of orphan and shelter less children � mostly those who were rendered homeless and orphan following the 2005 earthquake in Muzaffarabad and various adjoining parts of AJK and KPK.

Authorities concerned in all three districts of Mirpur division are giving final touches to the programs of the anniversary in the division.

